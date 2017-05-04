Samantha Tshuma sets up modelling agency

Showbiz Reporter

FORMER Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, Samantha Tshuma, has decided to use the wealth of knowledge she has in the modelling industry to impart it to aspiring models by launching a modelling agency – Open Eye Studio.

The agency, situated at the Bradfield shops opposite Zonkizizwe shopping centre, will offer dance classes in ballroom, hip hop and ballet. It will also offer photography, image consultancy, interior design and event management.

The launch on Saturday will also act as a graduation ceremony for 18 models who have for the past eight weeks been going through grooming and etiquette courses, catwalk and photography. The 18 comprise of toddlers, plus size and male models.

The black tie event will be held at the Bulawayo Club from 6PM. Former Mr Bulawayo Oliver Keith will be the host while entertainment will be provided by R&B singer and model Alaina, rapper ASAPH, dance crew Antivirus and DJ Noma that Girl.

A modelling contest will also be held where former models and stylists Arthur Evans, Amanda Mutangadura, Thandi Muringa and Craig Zoowie will be judges.

To enter the event, one has to part with $5 for an ordinary seat and $10 for VIP. The after party will be held at Club Eden.

Tshuma said she set up Open Eye to assist upcoming models.

“The passion for modelling drove me to set up Open Eye Studio. There were many people who’d been asking me to help them become models.

“So I said to myself, ‘why not set up something of that nature’ and in September Open Eye was born,” she said.

Tshuma said the agency would protect its models from opportunists who want to exploit models.

“With the agency, I’d like to try and assist each and every model that goes through my hands by linking them to fashion shows and houses in USA, Europe and South Africa.

“Those who graduate will be signed under Open Eye for a year. It’s more of protecting them from the vultures in the industry before they find their feet. Some people want to use the models for free and exploit their pictures.”