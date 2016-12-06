Sfiso Ncwane dies

GOSPEL singer Sfiso Ncwane popularly known for his hit track Kulungile Baba who died yesterday of kidney failure has been described as a humble and noble man by fans and fellow gospel musicians.

Ncwane’s death came on the third anniversary of the death of former South African president Nelson Mandela.

Ncwane family spokesperson Mhlo Gumede confirmed the death of Ncwane who passed away at 9:30AM Monday morning (December 5) in the presence of his wife Ayanda Ncwane at the Fourways Life Hospital after he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

“After a short illness that happened yesterday (Sunday) evening, he was taken to Life Fourways Hospital and he was diagnosed with kidney failure. He was later moved to Intensive Care where he spent the night and unfortunately at 9:30 this morning he took his last breath,” Gumede told eNCA.

Gumede said that Ncwane had been taking antibiotics as he hadn’t been feeling well the whole week.

Zimbabwean gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi, who worked with Ncwane in a collaborative song Ndinoda Jesu, said he was devastated by the news.

“I’m stunned, last spoke to him on Friday and he was supposed to come perform with me at the Permican Awards this Friday. I’m shattered I really can’t come to terms,” said Mahachi.

He described Ncwane as a hard working and humble man who was his source of inspiration.

“Sfiso was more than a friend, a brother. He was a humble soul and was my inspiration, hardworking, true worshipper and one thing you can never take away [from him] was his talent. We were very close. Apart from music we’d share aspects of life he was such a good advisor. He wasn’t ashamed of his past and always thanked God for coming into his life,” said Mahachi.

Another Zimbabwean who had close ties with Ncwane was fashion designer Thembani Mubochwa who tailored some of the late gospel musician’s clothes.

Ncwane gave Mubochwa, who is based in Durban, his break in the South African fashion industry nine years ago.

“I don’t know what to say. I can’t believe it. He was the most humble man one could meet. In 2006 at the bright age on 22 he spotted me and said I should design outfits for him he’d wear when he was performing and his wife’s. I obliged. Through Ncwane I ended up designing for a number of SA celebs and this opened a lot of doors for me. This is a sad day in the gospel music industry,” said Mubochwa.

“I’ve been working on a suit that Sfiso asked me last week for the Prophets Emmanuel and Ruth Makandiwa Invitational Concert Awards Night (PERMICAN) awards where he was billed to perform. We were supposed to be at the airport to welcome him in Zimbabwe as they wanted more time to prepare their performance with Mahachi at PERMICAN awards. But why, I still can’t believe this until I reach SA and see it with my own eyes no it can’t Sfiso just like that,” said Mubochwa.

Following the announcement of Ncwane’s death fans sent messages of condolences to his family, with award winning SA gospel musician Tumišang “Dr Tumi” Makweya saying Ncwane’s death robbed the nation of a talented musician.

“The passing of Sfiso Ncwane gets one reflecting. Someone that has truly made a mark even in his young age. One of the most authentic gospel ministers I’ve come across. With a voice that pierces to the heart. Truly an inspiration and his passing is a loss to the nation. He’ll truly be missed and his music will continue to minister across the globe,” posted Dr Tumi on his Facebook fan page.

Ncwane leaves behind a wife Ayanda and two sons Mawenza and Ngcweti.

He was born in Mthwalume in KZN on April 21, 1979. He was raised by his aunt, and started singing at the age of eight. — Sowetan/Showbiz Reporter