Six shot in fight for gold-rich mine

George Maponga in Masvingo

Six Mashava men are battling for life at Masvingo General Hospital after they were allegedly shot and seriously injured following a dispute over the control of the gold-rich Lennox Mine, at the weekend.

Lennox Gold Mine is at the centre of an ownership wrangle between Mr Edgar Mashindi and Mr Tinaishe Hove.

Mr Hove and five of his workers escaped death by a whisker after they were allegedly shot by security guards deployed to the mine.

Mr Hove sustained facial and chest injuries together with his five workers namely, Messers Polite Mawela (28), Godfrey Mutangira (38), Emmanuel Chadzamira (43), Hahlani Muzamani (40) and Mr Farai Mutsiga (32).

The six were shot during the disturbances at the mine on Saturday morning.

Mr Hove and his workers are said to be in a stable condition in hospital where they are recuperating.

Acting Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, said police were investigating the incident.

He said two security guards at Lennox Mine have since been arrested for attempted murder.

“The suspects will appear in court soon and investigations are currently ongoing,’’ said Asst Insp Dhewa.

Allegations are that on the fateful day, Mr Hove and his workers reported for work as usual at Lennox Mine where they found two security guards manning the entrance into the mine.

The six tried to get inside the mine shaft but were allegedly blocked by the security guards who told them that they were not welcome at the mine.

A scuffle ensued between the security guards and Mr Hove and his workers, resulting in the former opening fire at the latter.

Mr Hove and his workers sustained severe injuries on the chest, face and hands resulting in their hospitalisation.

A report was made to police leading to the arrest of the two security guards.

More details are expected to emerge as investigations continue.