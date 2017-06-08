Skhobokhobo revels in BAA nominations

Showbiz Reporter

Comedian-cum-singer Madlela Skhobokhobo’s star seems to be on a meteoric rise as he has landed four nominations at the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA), a feat that he describes as incredible.

Madlela Skhobokhobo leads the BAA nomination list with nods in the Outstanding Actor in a film, Newcomer of the year, Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba and Song of the Year categories.

In the Song of the Year category which is by public vote, Madlela Skhobokhobo’s song Ngamnanka uSaMamoe will be pitted against Zankaleli by Ras Boom and DJ Ace Kater, Ingoma by Sandra Ndebele featuring Mzoe7, Kalanga Child by Sinazo featuring DJ Dash and Ngiyakukhumbula by Misizi Kay.

Madlela Skhobokhobo said the four nominations showed that he was doing something right.

“I’m happy that people in my city have recognised me. It’s good to be known and all but it’s even better that you’re recognised in your own city.

“It shows that finally, what I’ve been working on is finally bearing fruit,” said Madlela Skhobokhobo.

The artiste expressed confidence that come June 30, the day of the award ceremony at Large City Hall in Bulawayo, his hit track, Ngamnanka uSaMamoe will land the Song of the Year title.

“Like all competing musicians, I’m confident that Ngamnanka will land the Song of the Year as it has become a national anthem and many people like the song,” he said.

The Gwanda-born artiste who has been based in South Africa for several years said the nominations have spurred him to bring his “Sizwe Sizweni Tour” to Zimbabwe.

“I’m doing a Sizwe Sizweni Tour of South Africa showing off my music to fans there. I’m performing using a live band and being nominated like this will spur me on to do a similar tour for Zimbabwe in the near future,” he said.