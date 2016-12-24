Slithering snake in Ammara’s sizzling music video

A snake slithering on Ammara Browns’ body, sizzling hot dances and a dancehall beat by super producer Oskid all bundled up in one high quality music video, has left people including President Mugabe’s son Chatunga, in awe.

Ammara Brown and her sister Chengeto have shut down 2016 with a brand new video for their duet Watchu Want which they recorded in August.

It seems Ammara has taken a liking to music video guru Vusa Blaqs as she called on his services again following the successful music video Bachura in which she featured with rapper ExQ.

Like in the late American R&B singer Aaliyah’s music video, We need a resolution, Ammara had a python (which was smaller) slithering on her bosom. With the touch of dancehall and sexy dance moves, Ammara and Chengeto remind those old enough of Jamaican duo Brick & Lace.

The video’s storyline is of a guy who is trying to get another woman yet he has one already.

The location, being a bar, was quite a good choice as the song had a dancehall feel to it. It’s a turn up track and Blaqs made it his mission to bring that out.

The music video shared online on YouTube had Chatunga in admiration as he shared it on his Facebook page and said; “This is good #Browns.”

While congratulating the two sisters on their music video, comic Q Dube said he was surprised by Ammara’s bravery.

“Shout out to Ammara, Chengeto Brown and Vusa Blaqs for a dope video. You’re brave Ammara for the live snake bit.”

As of Wednesday the music video had more than 20 000 views on YouTube. The latest music video shows that Zimbabwean filmmakers are taking strides in their production as the quality of productions has finally reached international standards with impressive creativity.

Previously, there were complaints of Ammara not showing off her sexiness in videos and she seems to have taken heed of this call as she has finally discovered her groove.

— Showbiz Reporter/Enthuse Mag