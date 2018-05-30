Thembalethu Foundation, Southern Region in talks

Sports Reporter

THEMBALETHU Foundation has approached the Southern Region Women’s Soccer League offering to incentivise teams for the 2018 season.

The foundation, which sponsored the 2016 and 2017 editions of the region’s end of year eight-team tournament, is close to sealing a deal with the Southern Region to make them title sponsors of the league.

Kevin Marley of Thembalethu Foundation said the partnership is meant to create excitement.

“What we realised is that in as much as we celebrate the girl child through football at the end of the year, that’s a once off event for the year. To be effective in helping develop as well as create excitement among the girls, it is better to channel resources we gather for the tournament to the league. We have sent the region a proposal and once they agree to it we will let you know,” said Marley.

A former Highlanders’ junior player, who is now a Scottish FA qualified scout, Marley said the top three teams at the end of the season will all get playing kits.

The foundation has also proposed to give all teams that will compete in the league warm-up kits as part of the deal.

Thembalethu Foundation will also continue sponsoring individual accolades at the end of the season.

Takundwa Chimundiya, Southern Region Women’s Soccer League chairperson, hopes the partnership with Thembalethu Foundation will open more opportunities for the teams.

“We’re still negotiating and I think it’s good to have such an organisation choosing to partner us. Once we agree on anything we will let you know,” said Chimundiya.

Chimundiya said Bulawayo-based teams formed the bulk of teams in the league, with clubs from Victoria Falls, Hwange, Umguza and Sigola having folded due to economic constraints.

Teams expected to be part of the 2018 league include New Orleans and Inline Academy, Street Sets, Magwegwe, Ubuntu, Sobukhazi, ZRP Bulawayo, Black Boots and Highlanders Royals.

“Registration is still on. Once we’re done with this proposed deal, we will start our programme,” Chumundiya said.