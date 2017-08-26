Tongogara, ZPC Munyati square off

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

THRILLS are expected this weekend in the Zifa Central Soccer League when top sides face each other in what is likely to shape the promotional race.

The pick of the fixtures is the game pitting second-placed Tongogara and ZPC Munyati at Battlefields today.

The army side is second on the league table and will be hoping to collect maximum points to keep the heat on log leaders Whawha, who currently have a slim two-point lead on 44 points.

Tongogara will also be out to avenge the 1–2 loss they suffered at the hands of the electricity generators in Munyati in the reverse fixture.

ZPC Munyati sit on 37 points and a win today will put them within shouting distance of the championship.

Isaac Nyabvure, the ZPC Munyati coach, said he is not under any pressure to collect maximum points.

“We are going there (Battlefields) to enjoy football as we are not under any pressure. It is them who would want to revenge the 2–1 defeat we handed them in the reverse fixture, but that is not to say we do not want maximum points,” said Nyabvure.

His Tongogara counterpart Kelvin Maphosa said he prefers talking about the bigger picture and not just focus on today’s encounter.

“I cannot comment on today’s game, but if you call me after the next two matches, I will tell you where we would want to be at the end of the season,” Maphosa said.

In other matches today, Whawha take on Midlands State University (MSU) hoping to extend their lead at the top of the log standings.

MSU will begin life without coach, Themba Chingwena, who was relieved of his duties on Thursday and replaced by former gaffer Joseph Michael.

Fixtures

Today: Vumbachikwe v Chrome Stars (Vumbachikwe), Kwekwe Stars v Makusha (Mbizo), Nichrut v Blanket Mine (Peak Mine), Tongogara v ZPC Munyati (Battlefields), Black Eagles v TelOne (Simbi), Whawha v MSU

(Whawha)

Tomorrow: Silo United v Ivan Hoe (Mbizo), FC Platinum v ZRP Gwanda (Mandava), Border Strikers vs Gwanda United (Dulivhadzimu). — @lavuzigara1.