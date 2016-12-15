Triangle target Akbay, Tennant

Paul Mundandi, Sports Reporter

AFTER ending their marriage with David “Yogi’’ Mandigora, Triangle have now set their sights on luring an expatriate coach with Dutchman Erol Akbay and Zambian Tennant Chilumba understood to be among their prime targets.

Akbay is currently attached to Highlanders while Chilumba, who has previously taken charge of Hwange and FC Platinum, has been coaching Dynamos in Zambia.

Triangle decided against renewing Mandigora’s contract, which expired at the end of the 2016 season and are now on the hunt for their fourth coach in as many seasons.

Mandigora just like his predecessors lasted just a year in the job.

In fact in the last four years Triangle have not had a head coach who lasts two seasons, always chipping and changing their technical bench.

The Sugar Sugar boys’ management met in Chiredzi on Tuesday to deliberate on the move to hire a new gaffer.

Although such coaches like Jairos Tapera, Rahman Gumbo and Masimba Dinyero are understood to have applied for the job, club sources said yesterday that the club management is more interested in luring Akbay, who impressed on his debut season in the domestic Premiership, leading Highlanders to a third place finish behind champions Caps United and runners-up FC Platinum.

But it appears Triangle would have to up their stakes and dangle a bigger carrot if they are to prise Akbay from the Bulawayo giants.

The Dutchman who is back in his native Netherlands confirmed as much when contacted yesterday.

“I heard it on Tuesday that they want my services but their offer is not good. It’s just the same as Highlanders,’’ said the coach who was speaking from his home.

“It’s pointless for me to go to another club with the same offer I am getting. It’s not necessary to change the club so I will remain at Highlanders,’’ said Akbay.

Akbay’s contract with Highlanders runs until 2017 and the coach is hoping that BancABC will continue sponsoring Highlanders.

The Triangle hierarchy is also understood to be against the idea of re-hiring Tapera after he once dragged them to court in a bid to recover the money which the club owed him.

Triangle are, however, also understood to be mulling the idea of giving another Zambian – Kelvin Kaindu – a second chance to take charge of their team with the club sources indicating that another meeting has been set for early January to finalise on the choice of the head coach.

Meanwhile Chicken Inn have indicated that they would not stand in Gumbo’s way should the former Warriors coach decide to look for a job elsewhere.

“We heard that he is job hunting but he still has a contract with us. We will not stand in his way. Maybe he feels his future isn’t with us,’ said Lifa Ncube the Gamecocks chairman.