Tsholotsho start preps under assistant coach

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

TSHOLOTSHO FC started their pre-season training on Wednesday last week at White City Stadium as they look to improve on their poor 2016 showing in the new 2017 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Last season, Iziqholo ZeZhwane, as they are referred to by their fans, survived relegation by a whisker after finishing third from the bottom of the league table with 26 points from 30 games.

Following the resignation of former coach Lizwe Sweswe to join Zvishavane side FC Platinum, Tsholotsho’s pre-season preparations are being overseen by assistant coach Farai Tawachera.

Tsholotsho FC chairman Mlamuli Phiri said the club is also conducting open trials for new players.

“We started our pre-season training from Wednesday last week and we had a huge turnout of players that wanted to try their luck with the team. Initially, we had agreed to conduct trials strictly by invitation, but ended up opening them up due to a large turnout of players.

We have a few players from our youth academy that we are assessing and hopefully they will make the grade. The aim is to give these youngsters a chance to show their skills. The coach is still assessing those that came for trials and we will soon know who is going or staying,” said Phiri.

Concerning their hunt for a new coach, Phiri said: “We received quite a number of CVs and we are still studying them. Once everything has been finalised, the club will make an official announcement.

Right now Tawachera is watching over the team because we don’t want to lose time while waiting for a decision to be made. We are not going to rush because we want someone who will come and give us good results throughout the season.”

Despite being hit by an exodus of key players during the off-season, Ndlovu said the club was unfazed and is placing faith in the available players.

After struggling in the 2016 campaign, Tsholotsho are hoping to make a convincing start when the 2017 season kicks off.

@khumzallen