Two workers rob boss at knifepoint

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

TWO workers at a wholesale outlet in Bulawayo allegedly dragged their elderly employer into a backroom at knifepoint, tied her up with chains before looting $4 800 from the shop.

Shepherd Mpofu (23) and Makhosi Ndlovu (23), employed by Bhartie Giga (60) at Giga’s Wholesale at corner Leopold Takawira Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street allegedly fled to South Africa after committing the robbery at midday on September 20.

A court heard that they used the money to buy stock in the neighbouring country, which they used to open a shop in Gokwe.

Police arrested the duo following a tip-off on Friday last week.

Mpofu and Ndlovu appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Miss Evelyn Mashavakure.

They pleaded guilty to robbery and the magistrate remanded them in custody to October 31.

Prosecuting, Mr Taurai Hondoyemoto told the court that Mpofu and Ndlovu were arrested at their shop in Gokwe.

Allegations are that on September 20, at around 12PM, the pair closed the front door before one of them grabbed Mrs Giga by the neck, threatening to stab her. They dragged her to the back office and pinned her to the ground.

“They tied her legs and arms using chains and took $4 800 from the cash safe before escaping through the back door,” said the prosecutor.

“The pair fled to South Africa where they bought goods and came back to open a shop at Sengejira Business Centre under Chief Jiri in Gokwe.”

Mpofu admitted to opening the safe and taking money.

“Ndlovu tied our boss with chains while I opened the safe and took the money. We fled to South Africa where we bought goods that we used to stock a shop in Sengejira,” he said.

Ndlovu admitted to the charges levelled against him saying they had hatched the plan so that they could open their own shop.

“I tied our manager with chains. I threatened to stab her with a knife if she screamed. Mpofu took the money from the safe and we fled through the back door,” he said.

Said Mr Hondoyemoto:

“Detectives found the accused persons attending to their customers. Upon interview they explained to the police how they had committed the offence and that all the property in their shop was bought using proceeds from the loot. They showed the detectives a silver knife that they used to scare Mrs Giga.”

He said police recovered R7 050, a double bed, 100 watts solar panel, solar battery, amplifier, generator, comforter, blankets and some groceries worth $2 750.

