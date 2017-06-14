‘Tyson’ likely to be on agenda as Politburo meets

Tendai Mugabe, Harare Bureau

The Zanu-PF Politburo convenes today amid expectations the issue of embattled National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere will be part of the agenda.

This follows the completion of a report by a team appointed by the President in April to probe instability in Mashonaland Central Province, which some party officials blamed on Cde Kasukuwere and his half brother Cde Dickson Mafios.

President Mugabe then sent a three member team led by Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda on a fact finding mission to Mashonaland Central.

The team has since compiled its report and yesterday Adv Mudenda refused to disclose if they had already presented it to President Mugabe. “Sorry Sir, I cannot discuss that matter with you,” said Adv Mudenda.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo, confirmed the meeting in an interview yesterday.

“I can confirm there will be a Politburo meeting tomorrow at the Zanu-PF headquarters,” he said.

“All members should be seated by 10am. Deliberations will be known to the media after the meeting.”

He declined to disclose the agenda of the indaba.

However, Zanu-PF sources said the Politburo would be seized with various issues including the Kasukuwere report.

This comes as Zanu-PF structures eagerly wait to know Cde Kasukuwere’s fate after his rejection by nine out of the party’s 10 provinces on account of fomenting divisions with the ultimate goal of toppling President Mugabe.

“Remember we have not met for a long time and obviously many issues will be up for discussion,” said the source.

“The Kasukuwere report is among the many issues that I am sure will be discussed. Another hot issue that is also likely to take centre stage during the meeting is the controversial way Cde Kasukuwere disqualified Cde Pearson Mbalekwa from standing as a candidate in the Chiwundura by-election via a text message. There is no way such serious matters escape the censor of the Politburo. Cde Kasukuwere should explain how he arrived at that decision individually.”

Mashonaland Central which is Cde Kasukuwere’s home province was the first to reject the national commissar through a highly subscribed demonstration attended by more than 14 legislators from the province.

The province accused Cde Kasukuwere of capturing party structures through imposition of people amenable to his long term aspirations of toppling President Mugabe. Cde Kasukuwere was rejected together with Cde Mafios, who was accused of corruption and manipulating party structures.

Other provinces fed up by Cde Kasukuwere’s leadership style followed by endorsing a petition originated by Mashonaland Central calling for his ouster as national commissar.

Commenting on today’s meeting another source said: “There is also the issue relating to the confirmation of Cde Ezra Chadzamira as the substantive Masvingo provincial chairman.

“Remember he won against Colonel Mutero Masanganise in the polls that were held recently.

“Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is also likely to present a report on the Command Agriculture and future prospects of the programme. The Secretary of the Youth League Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga is also likely to give feedback on the recent Presidential youth interface meeting in Marondera and the one to be held in Mutare on Friday.”

The Command Agriculture has been a huge success and President Mugabe indicated that it would be the revolutionary party’s trump card in harmonised elections next year