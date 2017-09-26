Uncle Jaunda resurfaces

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Showbiz Correspondent

Forgotten Masvingo-based artiste, Emmanuel Chibi aka Uncle Jaunda and his Chikumura Mabhachi Crew gave a scintillating performance at Flamboyant Hotel in Masvingo on Friday night during a Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers’ (CZR) Awards presentation.

Uncle Jaunda, popular for runaway hit – Deception – has not lost any of his skills which once made him a household name in 2005. He had delegates eating from the palm of his hand.

Playing alongside two male choreographers – Kudawkwashe Wedzi aka Kode Lover and Bheto, Uncle Jahunda who is also a DJ with the newly opened Hevoi FM in Masvingo, undeniably livened up the awards ceremony.

His nimble-footedness on the dance floor was a marvel to watch and earned him a lot of admirers. Delegates who included CZR President Denford Mutashu could be seen enjoying songs like Ndiri Mukaranga and Muporofita.

Uncle Jaunda said he was maintaining a low profile because of the little proceeds he was getting from the arts industry.

He, said, however, music lovers should expect more good music from him in future. His son, Kudzai, an A-Level student at Chibi High School in Chivi has joined his band.

“Sekuru (Uncle) is still alive and kicking. I still have a lot to offer fans and I’m here for some time. I’ve since realised that in order to remain visible and relevant in this music industry, you have to go an extra mile and do things that are extraordinary.

“This has prompted me to do other things apart from music including my job at Hevoi FM where I’m working as a DJ.

“This, however, doesn’t mean I’ve ditched my music profession.”

@walterbmswazie3