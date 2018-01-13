Who can play MaBrrr in new Biopic?

A new movie about the life of the late music icon Brenda Fassie is underway.

Brenda’s son, Bongani Fassie will be the co-producer of the film.

He said in a statement: “I’m particularly eager to participate in the production as (Co-Executive producer) so that the real story of my mum comes alive to the people of South Africa and the world.”

According to SA blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, a UK film company Showbizbee, has acquired the film rights to the late superstar Brenda Fassie’s life story.

People were however more interested in who will play the part of MaBrr. This conversation trended on social media with actress Brenda Ngxoli coming out as the front runner.

Other names that were thrown in the fray include rapper Moozlie, Manaka Ranaka who plays sharp tongued Lucy on the soapie Generations: The Legacy, and Soso Ruqu Morongwa from Isidingo, among others.

And the cry from many fans was that they did not want any foreigners to take the lead role as Brenda Fassie as was the case when SA’s late former president Nelson Mandela was played by Morgan Freeman and Idris Alba in the films Invictus and Long walk to Freedom respectively.

Auditions for the lead role are set to start very soon and the music legend’s son, Bongani, confirmed to Radio 702 and allayed fears of foreigners taking a leading role.

“Let me put it this way, the whole cast is going to be a strictly South African cast,” he says.

Controversial entertainer Skolopad joined in on the frenzy and plans to definitely give the auditions a shot.

The entertainer told TshisaLIVE she never considered acting but for Brenda Fassie, she would audition.

“I love Brenda Fassie, I always say that she and Lebo Mathosa are two of the greatest musicians. When I saw yesterday that there’s a film about Brenda (in the works) I was so excited, I am not an actress, I’m a singer but if there’s open auditions, I would give it a shot.”— Online