Wine opens women’s doors of intimacy at Intwasa

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

For women, drinking wine is a small, sophisticated rebellion that opens the doors of intimacy for a glimpse into their hearts.

According to artistes who attended the Intwasa Women, Wine and Words show in Bulawayo on Tuesday night, every drop of wine sipped brings insight into their world.

The show held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe was a perfect platform for female artistes Eve Kawadza, Lady T, Nkwali, Tinashe and Charity Hutete to connect with the crowd as they, in their artistic way, brought people into the world of women.

It seems when women gather over a bottle of wine, they tend to talk about men, love, life, aspirations, their fears and marriage. This ritual is enjoyed as a benefit to the soul.

Kicking off the show was poet Hutete who brought about a relaxed, yet sensual insight into how she views men as she wittingly compared them to different types of alcohol. Hutete in her unique and alluring voice said there were some men who leave a bitter taste in one’s mouth while others were compared to a tall glass of wine which with one small dose, relaxes one’s body and mind. This drew laughter from women as some identified with examples from her poem.

After Hutete had enthused the crowd, another poet, Tinashe shared her story. She spoke about women abuse. The abuse women suffer at the hands of men, according to Tinashe, cuts deep emotionally and the scars leave a lasting resentment with little room for forgiveness.

Afro jazz singer Eve Kawadza, in her music showed how women were motherly and loving saying all they need was to be loved, through being given attention, appreciated and showered with gifts. This was Kawadza’s first time at the festival and her sweet, silvery voice left a lasting impression on the crowd.

Not to be left out was Lady Tshawe who blended poetry and singing to explain how women regard themselves. The artiste who recently got engaged said women needed to be viewed with high social standing as they are dignified with a dash of beauty.

Songstress Nkwali closed the show with her melodious, yet powerful voice. Her act showed that women, although beautiful and meek, are strong with characters that are the glue that keeps society together.