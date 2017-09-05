Women dominate leadership excellence awards

Leonard Ncube

WOMEN dominated the Zimbabwe Institute of Management 2017 Leadership Excellence awards that were presented in Harare on Friday.

The awards are given out annually as a way of recognising, developing and promoting leadership excellence at senior and executive levels, targeting managers in the country.

The Zimbabwe Institute of Management targets executives who would have made outstanding contributions to leadership in the country, with a view of bridging the gap between theory and practice in business.

Any leader is eligible, and nominations are collected in the first quarter of each year through press adverts as well as through a database of members and managers from both the private and public sectors, the institute chief executive Mr Garikai Dumisani said.

Public service leader of the year went to Engineer Gloria Magombo the chief executive officer of Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), who was joint winner with Great Zimbabwe University Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo.

TelOne managing director Mrs Chipo Mutasa was the runner up.

Securico Security Services founder, who is also Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce president Mrs Divine Ndhlukula was voted private sector leader of the year beating RioZim chief executive officer, Mr Bhekinkosi Nkomo to first runner up.

Another influential leader Mrs Ruth Ncube, who is managing director of First Mutual Life as well as board chairperson for Zimbabwe International Trade Fair came out the second runner up.

In the Small to Medium Enterprises category, Dr Marah Hativagone who is managing director for Codchem and Baztech managing director Mrs Caroline Chirima were first and second runner up respectively.

The winner of the category was Mr Tinashe Mutarisi of Nash Paints.

The young leader of the year award went to Tinashe Mutarisi who beat Mr Onias Sanangura, the general manager of Trek Petroleum, Ring Driving School and Ashmil Group of Companies, and Spar Zimbabwe managing director Mr Terence Yeatman who became 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.

Property tycoon Mr Philip Chiyangwa was voted the most influential leader of the year while Mr Shingi Munyeza was the lifetime leadership excellence award winner.

In the organisations category, Nokel Security became the second runner up in the customer service excellence, behind Inclusive Financial Services and TelOne.

Old Mutual was voted human resources development organisation of the year while Nyaradzo Group beat Zimbabwe Revenue Authority in the national contribution award category.

Mr Dumisani said the selection criteria looks at nominees’ contribution to management excellence in the country in the preceding year.

“The person should be making a continuous noteworthy contribution in the search for management excellence or should have been involved in a once-off event which would have brought long-term benefits to the nation and should be held up as an example and inspiration for others to emulate,” he said.

