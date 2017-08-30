Youth Games a success: Hlongwane

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Government has described the just ended Zimbabwe National Youth Games as a success despite a few teething problems associated with an event of such magnitude.

The games were staged in Hwange and Victoria Falls as well as in Bulawayo due to the unavailability of certain sporting facilities in the hosting province of Matabeleland North.

“Given the size of the games, given the profile of the games, I want to put it on record that Matabeleland North province has delivered outstanding games,” said Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane.

“This was a pilot project with more than 8 000 athletes coming into the province and yes the first two days were saddled with teething problems, but they were able to move forward after that. It was not perfect, but certainly it was much better and it is my view that Matabeleland North, given its infrastructure shortcomings, has delivered one of the most outstanding Youth Games since their inception in 2003. We want to give thanks to Matabeleland North province,” he said.

The games ended with Bulawayo province emerging as the Under-18 winners with 33 gold medals.

Zimbabwe Tertiary Institutions Sports Union (ZTISU) emerged winners in the Under-23 age group with 16 gold medals, while the open category kings were the Zimbabwe Republic Police with nine gold medals.

Host province Matabeleland North came eighth with two gold medals in the younger age group, but came a commendable third in the Under-23 age group with 16 gold medals in a category that saw Bulawayo settling for eighth position with two gold medals.

Harare took second place in the Under-18 category with 20 gold medals, while 2018 hosts Midlands were third with 13 gold medals.

Mashonaland Central, Vocational institutions, Mashonaland East, Agricultural institutions, Air Force of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe National Army went back home without any gold medal.

Hlongwane also hailed the games’ local organising committee led by chief executive officer Burzil Dube for working tirelessly towards the success of the games.

