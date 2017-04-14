Zanu-PF Midlands wants Kasukuwere fired

Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF Midlands Province has said the party’s National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere should be fired for fanning factionalism and running parallel structures.

Speaking after a Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Gweru yesterday, provincial spokesperson, Cde Cornelius Mpereri, said the province had resolved that the national disciplinary committee should relieve Cde Kasukuwere of his duties immediately before the Politburo deliberates on his fate.

Retired Major Max Zvidzai from Chirumhanzu moved the motion against Cde Kasukuwere and it was unanimously seconded.

Cde Mpereri said Cde Kasukuwere was fanning divisions in the party and suspending party members who refuse to bow to him.

“On our agenda we discussed a report back on the Central Committee meeting held in Harare during which a lot of issues arose. There are emerging parallel structures in our province.

We had the issue of the National PC Cde Kasukuwere. It has been proven that the PC is involved in the running of parallel structures. There are people that are not in the party structures some of whom have been suspended that he is giving instructions to create parallel structures,” he said.

Cde Mpereri said the province had also lost confidence in Midlands Minister for Provincial Affairs, Cde Jason Machaya, who was accused of grossly abusing his office.

“We also discussed Midlands Minister for Provincial Affairs, Cde Jason Machaya whom we are accusing of grossly abusing his office to pursue a factional agenda. He is doing so in the acquisition of land. As a province we have lost confidence in Cde Machaya,” he said.

“One of the people who were implicated in distabilising the province is Gweru businesswoman Mrs Smelly Dube. She is funding (Dr Joice) Mujuru’s activities which are proven by the fact that most of the people she is having in her company are very active in Mujuru’s party. She must be investigated.”

Minister Machaya yesterday said his hands were clean.

He urged all members of the party in the province to approach him and engage him if they have issues with him.

“I have never had any problems with any member of the party. I have nothing against any of them. If I erred in my conduct as a Minister they should approach me and resolve the issues. I was recently cleared of any wrong doing by the party after the same people raised unfounded allegations. My feeling is that they have ulterior motives and that will not deter me from executing my mandate as the Provincial Minister,” he said.

Mrs Dube refuted the claims that she was she linked to Dr Mujuru.

She said she was not afraid of any investigation as it would prove her innocence.

“I am surprised with the allegations that are being levelled against me. My former employees are the ones that joined Mujuru’s party not me and that has nothing to do with me. I am a very loyal member of the party,” Mrs Dube said.

Cde Kasukuwere could not be reached immediately.