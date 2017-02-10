Zvekumbawire, Mutuma Bosso deals close

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have officially entered into negotiations with lanky former Dynamos striker Roderick Mutuma and Francesco Zvekumbawire, who was released by his Tanzanian side Azam FC.

Mutuma is club-hunting after the expiry of his contract with Dynamos last December, but has publicly expressed his interest in joining Bosso, a move that is likely to anger some among the DeMbare faithful.

A highly placed Highlanders source told Chronicle Sport that coach Erol Akbay had demanded that the two strikers be made part of the Bosso frontmen this year after failing to land Gift Mbweti from Hwange. Mbweti was Bosso’s number one target, but the financial muscle of FC Platinum saw the Zvishavane-based outfit securing the pint-sized forward.

“Negotiations with Mutuma have started; this is why he is in Bulawayo and if all goes well he should be a Highlanders player by tomorrow (today). The coach has also asked us to bring Zvekumbawire to Bulawayo and that process is already in motion through his manager George Deda,” said the source.

However, Deda yesterday said nothing formal had come to them from Highlanders, with the Iminyela-born former Zim Leopards, Hwange and Harare City striker Zvekumbawire presently training with ZPC Kariba.

“We have been talking to (Highlanders’ acting chairman Modern) Ngwenya and (team manager Vezigama) Dlodlo and told them to put their offer in writing since last Thursday, but up to now nothing has come,” said Deda.

“Francesco is just back from Qatar and Vietnam where the team failed to put through his papers and failed to beat the registration deadline. ZPC Kariba snatched him upon arrival at the airport and as I am speaking, he is in Kariba. Ideally Francesco would have loved to go back home to Bulawayo where he has just acquired some properties but Bosso have not come up with anything,” Deda said.

Highlanders, however, remain confident that they will be able to pin down the two strikers.

“We are confident of landing these boys as they have both expressed an interest in joining us. We will be putting forward our offer to Deda before the end of day today,” said a Bosso official.

Highlanders are on a week-long pre-season training camp in South Africa and are expected back home this weekend.

— @skhumoyo2000