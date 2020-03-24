10-year-old breaks into Zimdancehall scene

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

At a tender age of 10, Denzel Tinotenda Soraidema, a Grade Six pupil at Chiedza Primary School in Kwekwe is already making a name for himself on the Zimdancehall music scene.

His rich lyrics will definitely leave seasoned chanters green with envy and it is not in dispute that the lad has a blossoming career ahead.

More commonly known by his stage name, Young Junitor, the boy gave a splendid performance during the recently held Kwekwe Arts Merits Awards (KAMA) where he left everyone in attendance at the Autoworx Open Space asking for more.

He showed what the new education curriculum is trying to achieve which is identifying and nurturing talent at a tender age as well commercialising it.

Young Junitor’s performance was so good that it earned him a contract with Autoworx Records who will now pay for his education.

“We were impressed by his performance and Young Junitor is now under our stable after we spoke to his family. As part of the deal, we’ll cater for all his educational needs and anything needed for his shows and recording,” said Lucas Choga, Autoworx proprietor who doubles up as a music promoter.

Kwekwe City Council also offered the young artiste a residential stand and he could be among the city’s youngest landlords if he gets resources to build the house.

Identified by seasoned producer, Eddy B, Young Junitor performed in Harare and recently toured Plumtree.

According to his father, Kudzai Soraidema, Young Junitor started singing when he was two years old.

“He grew up listening to dancehall and we were shocked to learn that he could sing dancehall, line by line, when he was two years old,” said the father with a chuckle.

He said he fully supports his son.

“I’m in full support of his career and together as a family we make sure that we attend his shows,”said Soraidema. His brother, Ras Junitor who is also an artiste, likely inspired the young lad.

Using their Mbizo East (ME) studio, Young Junitor recorded a track, ‘House-girl’ with the assistance of his brother and Eddy B. Their sister, Fadzai Chapwanya also helps in penning the lyrics.

Looking at his creativity, the proud father said: “He is also good at school. Last term, he was number five in their whole stream, beating up to 300 pupils. He’s very creative and often his brother and sister help him with one or two lines, but the rest, he would have done it for himself.”

Although he is yet to record an album, Young Junitor has featured on a number of medleys produced by Eddy B as well as DJ Fydale.