100 students from Ocean Bird Foundation International graduate

Flora Sibanda, Online Reporter

JUBILATION and ululations were the order of the day as more than 100 students from Ocean Bird Foundation International received their certificates after completing different courses.

Students graduated in nurse assistance, pharmacy counter assistance, checkout assistance, health and safety management and in sign language for caregivers.

Ocean Bird Foundation is a Zimbabwean registered organisation which focuses on uplifting the lives of women and youths towards sustainable socio-economic regeneration through various projects.

The organisation endeavours to empower communities through relief programmes, charity, and flexible physical and online training solution designed to empower their students.

It is one of the largest nurse aide trainee schools in the country, with branches in Bulawayo, Hwange, Vic Falls, Tsholotsho, Harare, Mutare and Inyathi.

The graduates expressed gratitude to the organisation, saying they are looking forward to going out into the field and practise what they have been taught.

One of the graduates, Ms Shanna Shaw said she enrolled last year in April for a course in pharmacy counter assistant checkout assistance.

“I am very proud of myself and very happy that l completed the courses on time. For now, l am just excited about going out there in the field and putting into practice what we have been taught for this whole year,” she said.

Another graduate who only identified herself as Mrs Moyo said it had always been her dream to have a formal qualification.

She said she thought she had lost all hope after giving birth to three children.

Mrs Moyo said graduating for her was a way of showing other women that despite being old one can still pursue a career.

“I am really proud of myself. To other women who have children and are not sure of whether they will be able to get some form of education, l can only tell you that anything is possible if you put your mind into it,” she said.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony Ocean Bird Foundation’s chief executive officer, Mr Ganizani Phiri urged students to be good ambassadors when they go out in the field.

He said they should always be vigilant and utilise their skills productively.

“To everyone who has supported these students, l say thank you for giving them an opportunity to get their own education. No one can inherit knowledge and no one can do without knowledge,” said Mr Phiri. [email protected]_sibanda