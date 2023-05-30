10k arrested for border crimes

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested over 10 000 people since January 2023 in an operation targeting border crimes.

The operation, code-named: “No to cross-border crimes” was launched in January 2021 to arrest Border-related crimes such as smuggling and border jumping among others.

It is heartening that the police are making great progress toward eradicating border crimes and restoring sanity in the country’s entry points.

Police confirmed the arrest on their official Twitter handle yesterday 29 May 2023, ‘’80 arrests were made on the operation, “No to cross border crimes,” throughout the country bringing cumulative arrests to 10 274 since 01/01/23,’’ read the tweet.