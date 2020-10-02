12 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Zim

Chronicle Reporter

THE country yesterday recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases while nine people recovered from the disease.

Bulawayo recorded the highest number of infections with five new cases, followed by Manicaland and Mashonaland East with three cases each and the last incident was reported in Matabeleland South.

Four recoveries were recorded in Manicaland, three in Mashonaland East and two in Bulawayo following 1039 PCR tests that were conducted yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care’s daily report shows that the country’s Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 80 percent while active cases stood at 1310.

The report also shows that the weekly infection rate dropped by two cases from 16 to 14 incidents this week.

“As at 1 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 7 850 confirmed cases, including 6 312 recoveries and 228 deaths,” reads the report.

Despite the steady decrease in cases, Government has encouraged citizens to guard against complacency as the Covid-19 threat is still high.

Members of the public are encouraged to wear face masks, sanitize or wash hands while observing social and physical distancing among other prevention measures.