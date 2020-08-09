124 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 124 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4 575.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 52 of the new cases were recorded in Harare, 34 in Manicaland, 26 in Midlands and 10 in Bulawayo.

“As at August 8, 2020 Zimbabwe had 4 575 confirmed cases, including 1 416 recoveries and 102 deaths. An additional 124 people tested positive today and these include 118 locals’ cases and six returnees from South Africa,” reads the statement.

“New recoveries were reported in the following provinces; Midlands 35, Minicaland 22 and seven recoveries for Bulawayo and Matabeleland North.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 1 103 cases and 23 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 481 cases and two deaths while Matabeleland North has 84 cases.

