19 countries confirm ZITF participation…95 percent space booked

A TOTAL of 19 countries have so far confirmed their participation at the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) slated for next month in Bulawayo, with 94,9 percent of the exhibition space already booked, ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo said yesterday.

The second largest city will host the annual prime multi-sectoral trade exhibition from April 23 to 27.

Addressing journalists at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, Mr Moyo said preparations for the global exhibition have reached a higher note, as Zimbabwe is determined to deliver a successful show.

The ZITF Company has been given a mandate to lead the national branding efforts for Zimbabwe while promoting investment and economic growth.

“The market response to the sales and promotion campaign launched in January has been positive. Of the net space available for sale (49 499sqm), 94,9 percent has been booked to date (46 945sqm),” said Mr Moyo.

“This places it at par with the booking situation at the same time last year, where 47 120 square metres had been booked, which is 95 percent.

“Space uptake by foreign exhibitors has also been good,with 19 foreign nations being represented at ZITF 2024.”

To date, Mr Moyo, said they have confirmed exhibitors from Belarus, Botswana, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States of America and Zambia.

He said they were waiting on other nations to consolidate and confirm their space requirements, as they expect to surpass last year’s closing total of 21 countries.

“The international exhibits will cut across several sectors including agricultural produce and equipment, art and craft, automotive equipment, education, food and food processing, clothing, textiles and footwear and cultural exchange programs,” said Mr Moyo.

In terms of exhibitor numbers, he said they were sitting at 495 direct exhibitors compared to 439 exhibitors, who expressed interest by this time last year, representing a 13 percent increase.

This year’s ZITF edition will run under the theme: “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.”

On why entrepreneurship focus was critical, Mr Moyo said throughout history, it has been the innovative spirit of entrepreneurs that has driven industrial revolutions.

He said entrepreneurs are the ones who birth ideas, inventions, and technologies, and nurture them into practical applications that change the world, as they identify needs, develop solutions, and build businesses that create jobs and wealth.

“But entrepreneurs do not operate in a vacuum. They rely on a thriving industrial ecosystem. The ZITF 2024 theme recognises this and seeks to tap into and harness the entrepreneurial spirit, which exists in many of us,” said Mr Moyo.

“This year’s exhibition floor will, therefore, feature established industries showcasing their latest advancements, alongside the newest startups brimming with fresh ideas.

“ZITF 2024 will essentially be about the cross-pollination between established players and agile entrepreneurs, and the creation of an enabling environment that propels them to industrialise and trade.”

Meanwhile, as has been the norm, the trade fair will run concurrently with other events, which include ZITF International Business Conference to be held on Wednesday 24 April, with the Connect Africa Symposium, ZITF Diplomats’ Forum and ZITF 2024 Charity Golf Challenge on Thursday 25 April, ZITF Innovators’ Forum on April 23-24 and Scholastica Expo April 23-27, amongst others.

Mr Moyo said the official opening of the show will be held on Friday 26, April but said the guest of honour, who is usually a head of statewill be announced in due course as they are still engaging on the issue. —@SikhulekelaniM1