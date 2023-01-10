20-YEAR OLD WOMAN ALMOST RAPED IN A MAIZE FIELD

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman from Tshabalala suburb was almost raped by an unknown suspect in a maize field last Saturday night.

The complainant was coming from work after dropping off a commuter omnibus at a bus stop.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said after walking alone for about 20 metres, the complainant was approached by an unknown suspect who grabbed her by the neck and tried to strangle her.

Insp Ncube said the suspect searched the complainant and took her Samsung A82 cellphone, US$2 and R30.

“The suspect then dragged the complainant into a nearby maize field where he tripped her to the ground and removed her clothes. He tried to rape her but she managed to ward him off. The accused person ordered the complainant to dress up and go home and he disappeared into the darkness,” said Insp Ncube.

He said no arrest has been made and the complainant was referred to the hospital for medical attention.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public not to use footpaths that pass through bushes and maize fields as they risk being attacked by robbers.

He added that people should also avoid traveling during the night.

@ReeSibanda