2022 Budget approval to spur Mat’land projects’ implementation

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE on-going implementation of major capital projects in Matabeleland region and other parts of the country is poised to gather momentum following the recent approval of the $927 billion 2022 National Budget.

President Mnangagwa assented to the legislation that operationalises the National Budget, which Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, presented in Parliament last November.

Anchored on the theme: “Reinforcing Sustainable Economic Recovery and Resilience”, the budget is expected to drive development in the region and enhance its contribution to mainstream economy and job creation.

Among the key projects that have received attention in the budget is the giant Gwayi-Shangani Dam project, which is a major component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, the US$1,4 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion, and the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post modernisation.

The Binga Airstrip rehabilitation and repair of damaged road infrastructure linking Bulawayo and surrounding regional districts including major city roads, among other projects were also allocated funds.

Tuli-Manyange Dam, which is 15 percent complete, was allocated $3,5 billion for site establishment, foundation excavations, grouting, backfilling to river bed level and construction of saddle dams and main dam embankment.

Ziminya in Matabeleland North was allocated $1,5 billion for completion of site establishment, foundation excavations and backfilling of foundation to original river bed level.

At least $42 billion was allocated for devolution, which has become a game changer in local socio-economic development.

Legislators, policy makers and industry players have urged the Treasury to expedite release of allocated funds to ensure the above national projects are completed on time and set targets met.

In an interview, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Richard Moyo, said the approval of the National Budget will unlock the necessary funding for developing the country.

“As Matabeleland North we have major projects both at national level and provincial level. Nationally, we have the Hwange Power Station Unit 7 and 8 and this approval of the National Budget means the project is going to proceed as planned,” he said.

“Also, the Gwayi-Shangani Dam construction will gather momentum as we expect it to be completed this year,” said Minister Moyo.

He said through budgetary allocation, the province expects the Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road and Bulawayo-Nkayi Road to also be attended to.

“Our proposed devolution projects are also going to be funded through the devolution fund. We have several various projects including clinics and schools that are in various stages of construction.

“So, we are hopeful that with the approval of the National Budget we will be able to attend to them,” he said.

Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo, Mr Paul Nyoni, said the National Budget approval enables Government departments to start rolling out development projects.

“It is good news that the National Budget has been approved. It now allows us to implement projects as early as possible.

“It means we can kick-off everything that was planned and as provinces we are excited about the bigger devolution budget. As you know it is now in excess of about $23 billion,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said devolution funds would enable local authorities and Government to implement projects that impact on communities at a local level.

Local economist and National University and Science and Technology (Nust) lecturer, Mr Stevenson Dlamini, said the budget approval will be meaningless if the funds are not allocated on time.

“What is now necessary is for the Treasury to start disbursing the budgeted funds. If we look at the previous years, we have had challenges of departments and ministries being allocated funds but those funds not being disbursed on time,” he said.

“Some of the funds tend to be released late just at the end of the year to ensure that they are accountable.

“Even when the funds are disbursed, there seems to be delays in the utilisation of the funds, especially funds allocated to the Matabeleland region.

“We are hoping that this time there is going to be an improvement in the utilisation of the funds, timeous disbursement and timeous implementation of the funds.”

Mr Dlamini said capital projects such as Gwayi-Shangani Dam construction need to be prioritised as they have wider implications on water and food security.