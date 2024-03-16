2023 best ministers honoured

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni receives an award from President Mnangagwa while Vice-Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi follow proceedings

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday conferred awards to top-performing Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and heads of other Government departments as the Second Republic continues to foster a culture of excellence, work ethic and servant leadership in its quest to attain Vision 2030.

The signing of the performance contracts was initiated by President Mnangagwa with Government officials and heads of parastatals signing portfolio-specific contracts.

Among the most notable winners was Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka who took first place as the top-performing Cabinet Minister for the second time in a row.

Dr Masuka’s win comes as the Second Republic makes efforts to cushion the general citizenry from an El Nino-induced drought.

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, was the first runner-up in the ministers’ category.

Among the Permanent Secretaries, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira scooped first place with Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Permanent Secretary Mrs Mavis Sibanda coming second.

In the Ministers of Provincial Affairs and Devolution category, Midlands Province’s Minister Owen Ncube took first place with Mashonaland West’s Minister Marian Chombo being the first runner-up.

The Secretaries of Provincial Affairs and Devolution category saw Bulawayo Province’s Mr Paul Nyoni taking first place and Midlands Province’s Mr Edgar Seenza coming second.

Among the Executive Secretaries of Independent Commissions, the best performer was Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)’s Ms Sukai Tongogara with National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)’s Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe taking the first runner-up award.

In the Chief Executive Officers/ Town Clerks for Urban Local Authorities, Masvingo’s Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa took first place, Victoria Falls City Council’s Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube took first runner-up and Mvurwi Town Council Dr Shelly Nyakudya was the second runner-up.

Among the Mayors for Urban Local Authorities, Mvurwi Town Council’s Tonderai Samhu was the best performer, Kwekwe City Council’s Albert Zinhanga scooped first runner-up and Plumtree Town Council’s Alderman Ndlovu was the second runner-up.

Mr Itai Mawonde from Mhondoro Ngezi took first place for best performing Chief Executive Officers for Rural Authorities with Chivi Rural District Council’s Tariro Matavire coming second.

In the chairpersons for Rural District Councils category, Mhondoro Ngezi’s Alderman Chengeta came first, Marondera Rural District Council’s Councillor Jeremiah Gwanzura was the first runner-up and Mutare Rural District Council’s H Muzaeni was second runner-up.

Among the Chief Executive Officers for State Owned Enterprises category, Mr Tinotenda Mhiko from the Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (Arda) took first place, Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)’s Quinton Kanhukamwe took first runner-up and Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund’s Engineer Sebastian Marume took the second runner-up award.

Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda)’s Mr Irvin Craig was the best performing among chairpersons for State Owned Enterprises, HIT’s Engineer F Maviya was the first runner-up and ZimTrade’s Ms Clara Mlambo was the second runner-up.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said the performance contracts were necessary in fostering a culture that prioritises the meeting of Zimbabweans’ aspirations and expectations, while also ensuring that no one and no place is left behind.

“These must always guarantee that no one and no place is left behind. The Performance Contracts have been aligned to priority policy areas that were pronounced after the 2023 Harmonised General Elections.

“This will ensure that Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are accordingly guided to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

The President said he would continue enforcing measures that promote accountability and transparency until maximum efficiency is reached in his administration.

“Since we commenced the performance contracting journey in 2021, there has been progress in the utilisation and institutionalisation of the instrument, across the public sector.

“Government will, therefore, continue with the reform agenda until our public sector institutions, systems and processes have reached maximum efficiencies, which are commensurate with the service delivery demands and expectations of the people,” he said.