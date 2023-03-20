3 more #BBTitans housemates evicted as finale nears

Showbiz Reporter

Heading into week 10 in the Big Brother Titans (#BBTitans) house, in another shocking eviction following that of Yemi Cregx and Juicy Jay last week, day 63 marked the end of the road for Blue Aiva, Nana and Miracle OP.

Others nominated and saved on Sunday were Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, Yvonne, Tsatsii and Thabang.

In true Nana style, the second evicted housemate of the night exited the house without bidding anyone farewell. Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu were baffled by her choice to leave without hugging anyone goodbye.

In response, she simply said: “It was not needed. It would have made me more emotional if I hugged everyone.” Neither Lawrence nor Ebuka was convinced.

Nana said that she would miss Yvonne and Justin the most, insisting that’s where it starts and ends.

When asked about her feelings for Blaqboi she said: “I liked the boy at first, but he was my game. Unfortunately, he fell into my trap. I liked him but no.”

After being voted out first, Blue Aiva, one of the most talked-about housemates, said despite wanting to stay until the end, she rocked her time in Biggie’s house.

In what was an unexpected announcement on the night, Miracle OP told Lawrence and Ebuka that his house love, Ipeleng came into his life out of nowhere. The two hosts didn’t leave it there, asking what he thought about Lukay and Ipeleng’s relationship.

“I don’t know about that,” an uncomfortable Miracle OP answered.

With two housemates – Ipeleng and Ebubu – already having their spot guaranteed in the final, who will join them in the finale for that coveted US$100 000 grand prize? Only time will tell. The action continues live on DStv channel 198.