30 years in jail for wife killer

Babbington Machingura, Midlands Reporter

A 37-YEAR-OLD Gweru miner has been slapped with an effective 30-year jail term for breaking into his estranged wife’s home and stabbing her multiple times with an Okapi knife leading to her death.

Teneyi Tshuma (37) of 625 Woodlands in Gweru appeared before Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Martin Makonese facing charges of unlawful entry and murder.

Mr Makonese convicted Tshuma despite his plea of not guilty and sentenced him to an effective 30 years in prison.

The judge said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to abusive men.

Justice Makonese said: “l cannot give you a capital sentence but we are going to give you a custodial sentence of 30 years imprisonment which will serve as a warning to all members of society not to resort to violence as a way to solve their marital problems as this may result in the death of a spouse”.

It is the State case that on 24 August 2018, Tshuma, who was having marital dispute with his wife Nester Dube, unlawfully broke into her homestead in Mberengwa at midnight.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Samuel Pedzisai, Tshuma allegedly entered Dube’s room and stabbed her several times on the chest.

Dube’s niece, Trinity, who was in the same room, screamed for help, thinking a thief was attacking his aunt.

Joseph, Dube’s brother, rushed to his sister’s aid and recognised Tshuma who fled from the scene.

It is alleged that Tshuma sought refuge at his brother’s friend’s house in Mberengwa.