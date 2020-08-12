30 ZBC staffers test Covid-19 positive

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THIRTY employees at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Authority (ZBC) have tested positive for Covid-19.

The development follows last month’s incident where the public broadcaster had to suspend normal programming after one employee tested positive for the killer virus.

ZBC confirmed the latest development yesterday through a statement posted on microblogging site Twitter.

“The ZBC wishes to advise that 30 members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19. All 30 are currently isolating at home. The corporation continues to follow Government and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines with periodic testing, premises disinfection and personal protective equipment provision,” tweeted the public broadcaster.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, wished the infected staff a speedy recovery, while asserting that the media sector is part of the frontline workers.

He said five of the employees had mild symptoms while the rest were asymptomatic.

“We wish all ZBC staff members who tested positive a quick recovery. We are comforted in that of the 30 who are positive, only five are showing mild symptoms and the rest are asymptomatic. We have always said media staff are frontline workers. These results attest to that,” he said.

Frontline workers are among the worst affected by Covid-19 largely due to the nature of their jobs that puts them at high risk of contracting the virus.

Young Journalists Association (Yoja) last month lobbied the Government to minimise Press conferences among other face to face gatherings as they could increase the risk of journalists contracting Covid-19.

The association also encouraged media houses to equip journalists with tools to enable them to work from home.

The workplace continues to be one of the country’s Covid-19 hotspots as cases continue to rise.

On Monday the country had recorded 4 748 Covid-19 positive cases including 1 524 recoveries and 104 deaths.

Organisations such as Cimas, United Refineries, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) have had to temporarily shut down their premises after employees tested positive for Covid-19 to allow for disinfection of the affected areas. — @nqotshili