45 more people test Covid-19 positive

The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 45 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 7 576.

No new deaths were reported for the fifth day in a row, as the country’s cumulative death toll remains at 224.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 44 of the new cases are local transmissions.

One other person who also tested positive is a returnee from Namibia.

The new Covid-19 cases were reported in Harare, Bulawayo, Midlands and Matabeleland North provinces.

“As of 15 September 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7 576 confirmed cases including 5 783 recoveries and 224 deaths. Forty-five new cases and no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Forty-four are local and one is a returnee from Namibia. Ninety-three new recoveries were reported while the national recovery rate stands at 76 percent and active cases go down to 1 569 today,” reads the Ministry statement.

Bulawayo now has a total of 1 368 confirmed cases including 1 206 recoveries.

