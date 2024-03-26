5 arrested for vehicle theft valued at US$6 000

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

FIVE Bulawayo men were arrested for stealing a vehicle valued at US$6000, on 22 March 2024.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the incident occurred when the suspects hired the complainant to drive them from the city centre to Pumula South.

He said during the journey, the accused grabbed the complainant, threatened to stab him, and sprayed him with an unknown substance before fleeing with US$20 and the vehicle.

Following a tip-off from their informant, detectives swiftly moved to identify and apprehend the suspects who are Talent Tshange (31) from Cowdray Park, Wayne Sibanda (30) from Makokoba, Bhekimpilo Nkomo (26) from Mahatshula, Luxon Mlilo (29) from Nkulumane, and Hluphekile Nkomo (30) from Cowdray Park, were arrested at their respective locations, said Insp Ncube.

“The good and healthy relations prevailing between the police and the public are producing results. We would wish to commend the community for the trust they have in their police,” reads the statement.