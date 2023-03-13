54 candidates eye House of Assembly seats in Mat North

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

A TOTAL of 54 candidates are eyeing House of Assembly seats in Matabeleland North province after submitting their Curricula Vitae for the ruling Zanu-PF primary elections this week.

Twelve other candidates will battle for the senate posts as the revolutionary party gears for the 2023 Harmonised elections.

From the House of Assembly list, 12 are female candidates while the senate race has three women.

“The process (submission) went on very well with no incidents at all,” said the provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo who is also the provincial Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

He said names of aspiring candidates will be released after verification by the party’s National Elections Directorate (NED).

Cde Moyo who is the sitting legislator for Umguza House of Assembly is seeking another mandate and is set to battle it out with a female challenger, Cde Happiness Sibanda.

In Tsholotsho North, incumbent Cde Sibangumuzi Khumalo, who is also the Minister of State in the office of the Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, submitted his papers and is set to face off against former senator Cde Believe Gaule while Tsholotsho South House of Assembly representative, Cde Musa Ncube will square off against challenger Cde Judas Nkomo. Senator Alice Dube is being challenged by Cde Sibongile Nyoni.

Matabeleland North has 10 local authorities making up 197 wards from seven districts and 13 constituencies. It has, as of closure of the 2022 voters’ registration exercise on May 30, a total of 340 427 registered voters of which 226 449 are female.

