62 new suspected cholera cases recorded

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

A TOTAL of 62 suspected new cholera cases were recorded in Zimbabwe in the past 24 hours with reports that so far 86 cases are hospitalized.

The suspected cases were reported from Bindura (nine), Mutare City (15), Mutare Rural (five), Chimanimani (16), Chipinge (four) Beitbridge (three) Masvingo (one) and Harare (nine).

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situational report, hospitalized cases are at Buhera (seven), Chimanimani (24), Chipinge (four), Mutare City (four), Mutare (19), Mutasa (one), Mhondoro -Ngezi (two) and Zvimba (one).

Other cases are in Beitbridge (one), Bindura (16) Chirumhanzu (one), Harare (four), and Seke Districts (one).

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province

“To date cases have been reported in nine provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023. As Monday, a cumulative total of 1 711 suspected cholera cases, 11

laboratory-confirmed deaths, 33 suspected cholera deaths 419 laboratory- confirmed cases were reported.”