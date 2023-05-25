Golden Pillars hosts Africa Day pool tourney

Osbornewells Dziko

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter 

GOLDEN Pillars Sports Bar in Bulawayo is set to host an Africa Day Singles Tournament on Thursday, Africa Day.

The singles competition will see the first prize walk away with R1 500 while the second place will get R 800.

There will be prizes for the third and fourth-place finishers who are set to get R500 and R300 respectively.

Bulawayo Province Pool Association (BPPA) publicity officer Osbornewells Dziko said registration for the tournament is ongoing.

“We are looking forward to the event which we hope will attract some of the top players in the city.

“The competition also happening on a holiday should see a good number of athletes registering for the event,” said Dziko.

Meanwhile, following the untimely passing of Mzilikazi District secretary general Joshua Kataraumbe, Handsome Ncube also known as Bravo of Fast Cash Pool Club has been appointed as acting secretary general of the district with immediate effect.
Follow on Twitter @innocentskizoe 

 

 

