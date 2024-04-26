Dr Smelly Dube conferred honorary professorship

Midlands Bureau

GWERU-based business magnate, Ambassador Dr Smelly Dube, has been selected as a candidate for an Honorary Professor of Mining and Industrial Development by a London-based EL Roi London University.

The businesswoman is among the leading women in mining in Zimbabwe, with her company Tebekwe employing over 200 people in Shurugwi.

The prestigious recognition was accorded during the sidelines of another coloUrful event in which Dr Dube, together with her husband, Engineer Mncedisi Dube, were conferred with honorary professional Doctorate degrees by a Paris-based university, City University of Paris.

Dr Dube was conferred with an Honorary Professional Doctorate in Business Administration while Eng Mncedisi Dube was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Specializing in Engineering.

In conferring her with the Professorship, El Roi London University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Oluwafemi Esan said the prestigious institution was impressed by Dr Dube’s outstanding achievements in mining and industrial development in the country.

“The authority of the institution recognizes all your work and outstanding achievement in the area of Mining and Industrial Development across Zimbabwe, and the continent of Africa at large. As an upstanding leader and forward-thinking individual, you exemplify all the standards that our establishment strives for,” said Prof Esan.

A thriving miner who has won numerous local and regional awards, Dr Dube also runs one of the biggest real estate business in the country, River Valley Properties.

She was also appointed as the Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor of EL Roi London University.

“It is with great enthusiasm and honour that the governing council of the El Roi London University in Collaboration with KOHRAC decided… to unanimously appoint Dr. Smelly Dube as the Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor of El Roi London University,” read part of the letter of appointment by the university’s Vice-Chancellor.

Dr Dube said she was elated with the prestigious recognition which is one of its kind to be conferred to a non-academic individual in Zimbabwe.

“It’s a great honour for me, and first of all, I want to thank my Government, the Government of Zimbabwe, for giving women opportunities and space to thrive in business, and I am one woman to benefit under my government policy of according equal opportunities across gender,” she said.

Dr Dube said she will work with the London University to uplift fellow Zimbabweans so they could fulfill their academic dreams.

“As you know, I am also into philanthropy, so I will see how we could collaborate with this university to help especially the underprivileged so they can achieve their academic dreams,” she said.