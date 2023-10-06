Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] SOCIALITE Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa is set to celebrate his 42nd birthday by holding an All-Black Party at his place of work, Hartsfield Tshisanyama. The event to be held on October 28 has been dubbed “All Black Legends Party”. Mdu as he is known by many in the entertainment strata, uses the gig as […]