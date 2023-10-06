-
Online Writer Matabeleland North Province on Friday held its Agriculture Show at Hwange Agricultural Showgrounds. A significant number of exhibitors are present and showcasing the services and products they offer. The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services was one of the Government Ministries exhibiting.
-
Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] MUSICIAN Abigail Mabuza’s debut show in Plumtree town has been cancelled due to differences between the songstress and the organiser over money. The show had been set for the border town on Friday at KoNdabayakhe nightclub but alas Abigail Mabuza and promoter Sir Prince could not agree about logistical issues. This called for […]
-
Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] SOCIALITE Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa is set to celebrate his 42nd birthday by holding an All-Black Party at his place of work, Hartsfield Tshisanyama. The event to be held on October 28 has been dubbed “All Black Legends Party”. Mdu as he is known by many in the entertainment strata, uses the gig as […]
Comments