8-year-old Bindura girl gives birth

THE 8-year-old girl from Bindura who fell pregnant after being raped last year has safely given birth to a baby girl.

She gave birth through Caesarean Section at the Bindura Provincial Hospital on Thursday morning.

Bindura Hospital Superintendent, Dr Budirirai Gwagwa told the ZBC News that both mother and child are in stable condition.

“The patient was taken to theatre and around 0900hrs a Caesarean section was performed, and she delivered a baby girl. Currently, she is stable and receiving post-op care and the baby is stable receiving neo-natal care,” he said.

Upon discharge, the girl will be released into the custody of the Social Welfare Department.

The 8-year-old’s pregnancy was unearthed by alert school authorities who took her for medical examinations. -ZBC