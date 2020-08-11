99 new Covid-19 cases recorded countrywide

11 Aug, 2020 - 11:08 0 Views
0 Comments
99 new Covid-19 cases recorded countrywide

The Chronicle

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent
ZIMBABWE has recorded 99 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4 748.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 68 of the reported cases were local transmissions while 31 were reported from returning residents from South Africa.

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and the death toll remains at 104.

Bulawayo recorded eight new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1 111.

Harare recorded 49 new cases bringing the number of cases in the capital to 1 816, while 31 new cases were recorded in Masvingo bring the cumulative figure to 128.

Midlands and Manicaland Provinces recorded four cases each, while three new cases were reported in Mashonaland East.

A total of 1 524 people have so far recovered from the virus, after 87 new recoveries were reported yesterday.

Active Covid-19 have since gone up to 3 120.

@andile_tshumna

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting