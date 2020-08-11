99 new Covid-19 cases recorded countrywide

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

ZIMBABWE has recorded 99 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4 748.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 68 of the reported cases were local transmissions while 31 were reported from returning residents from South Africa.

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and the death toll remains at 104.

Bulawayo recorded eight new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1 111.

Harare recorded 49 new cases bringing the number of cases in the capital to 1 816, while 31 new cases were recorded in Masvingo bring the cumulative figure to 128.

Midlands and Manicaland Provinces recorded four cases each, while three new cases were reported in Mashonaland East.

A total of 1 524 people have so far recovered from the virus, after 87 new recoveries were reported yesterday.

Active Covid-19 have since gone up to 3 120.

@andile_tshumna