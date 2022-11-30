A lodge of class in Gwanda rural

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

AFTER a long drive along the dusty roads of Gwanda South, Legae La Rona Lodge in Selonga Village is an ideal place for one to take a rest.

The lodge which has a mixture of both modern and traditional panache, has become a favourite spot for passersby who prefer a place with class to put up for the night in a rural set up.

Its owner, Mr Thamsanqa Dungeni who is based in South Africa, said when he opened Legae La Rona, he wanted his clients to have a feel of both country and urban life under the same roof. His clients are mainly non-governmental organisations, Government departments and churches that will be visiting the area to implement various projects. He also hosts conferences, workshops, trainings and social events like parties and birthdays.

At the moment, the lodge is also getting business especially at night with the ongoing World Cup tournament taking place in Qatar. Mr Dungeni said some community members visit the bar to watch matches and during the process buy beverages. He said some motorists pass through to watch games before continuing with their journey.

Mr Dungeni opened the lodge in 2019. He saved up money he was earning working in the neighbouring country as a boiler maker to start his business. Mr Dungeni said he decided to invest in the hospitality industry after realising that there was a gap in his rural area.

A Chronicle news crew visited Legae La Rona Lodge which means “our home” in Suthu. In his bar Mr Dungeni serves a variety of cocktails, wines, beer and other beverages.

In the kitchen, the lodge serves modern meals and traditional dishes. On the menu are dishes which include samp, inhopi, umxhanxa, umfushwa, inkobe, umhwabha, amacimbi among others.

He has three cooks and two bar tenders. The lodge is powered by solar energy.

“I moved to South Africa in 2010 and worked for several companies as a boiler maker. In 2013 I established my own company Crossweld Engineering which I’m still operating. After some careful thinking I then realised that I had to invest back home as I had to create a legacy which I would leave behind for my children,” he said.

“I decided to venture into the hospitality industry as I realised that there was a business opportunity in my area. I didn’t want to establish a facility in the urban areas because of competition. Various stakeholders come to the ground implementing various programmes and in the past they were forced to go back to Gwanda town to seek accommodation. I decided to create an ideal space which can accommodate those who visit our area.”

Mr Dungeni said he adopted some of the styles which he has seen in hotels and lodges in South Africa and Zimbabwe so that he can maintain modern standards.

He said his lodge is a combination of modernity and tradition to ensure that all clients enjoy their stay.

The businessman said it is his desire to spruce up the lodge and build more rooms for clients. He said while he stays in South Africa, he comes back home every month to check on his business.

“My establishment might be in the rural areas but it doesn’t mean that I can’t reach the standard of renowned lodges in big cities. I want to work on it so that it becomes a marvel. With this facility people may come to visit their relatives here over the weekend and also get a place where they can get entertainment. People from the diaspora come to this place to celebrate events like birthdays,” he said.

Mr Dungeni said as people work in foreign lands, it is important for them to invest in their home towns and also to develop their areas. He said in the process this could help to create employment for locals. Mr Dungeni said once he retires, he will come back home to manage his lodge.

“There is a lot of activity in our rural areas, various stakeholders are coming to implement development projects and many of them want accommodation close to where they operate from. We can tap into such business opportunities and benefit from the money meant for acommodation and other services,” he said. – @DubeMatutu.