Acappella ensemble vows to take sound nationwide

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

FROM the City of Progress, an acappella ensemble has emerged and its mission is to take its sound across the nation.

Four years ago, a group of high school friends decided to share their love for music and this birthed Inspired Music.

The gospel outfit has performed in Gweru, Harare, Masvingo and Bulawayo and is on a mission to widen that scope.

According to group member Brightworthy Magonde, the nine-man group wants to canvas the nation and spread the Gospel.

“It’s our destiny to take our sound to various parts of the nation so as to win souls for Christ. Furthermore, we want to produce more music and complement the two albums that we currently have,” he said.

To date, the contemporary acapella group which infuses what they call “fofa” which is a vernacular vocal style has a nine-track and 13-track album. These are In His presence and Rudo Rwakadai. During the course of December and the turn of 2022, Inspired Music will be working on new material to be released soon.

"We're working on quite a number of projects to be released this year and next year as well as singles, videos, a hymnal EP and a third album," shared Brightworthy.