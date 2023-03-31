Action galore in Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association leagues

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) has released the fixtures for both the First and Second leagues for this weekend.

A total of seven matches will be played over the weekend, with two being T20 matches from the First League while five will be 40 over Second League games.

In the First league, second placed Queens Sports Club will be up against third placed Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) at BAC in the morning while in the afternoon, log leaders, Amakhosi Cricket Club will be up against Nketa Cricket Club in a match where the former are the favourites to secure the maximum points.

After asking for the postponement of their last week fixture against Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) due to player unavailability, Queens Sports Club will be up against BAC in the Second league on Saturday at BAC while National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will face Amakhosi at Academy of Cricket Excellence (ACE), former Heath Streak Academy. At Emakhandeni Cricket Club, Champions will be up against ZRP to round up Saturday’s games.

On Sunday, NUST will be up against Roosters at ACE while at Emakhandeni, Gampu Lions will go head-to-head with Amakhosi II to round up the weekend fixtures. – @brandon_malvin