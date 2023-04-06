African Sun move to VFEX on course

Senior Business Reporter

HOSPITALITY group African Sun Limited is expected to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) today as it is on course to migrate to the US dollar denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

The hotel group is expected to make its debut on VFEX on 14 April.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting on March 28, shareholders gave a green light to the migration process.

The firm says listing on VFEX will expose it to US dollar equity and debt capital to finance its hotel renovation and expansion projects. The group has indicated one of its focus areas is enhancing guest experience and consolidating its market share.

African Sun is the largest hospitality company in Zimbabwe that operates 10 hotels, including internationally recognised brands.

In a circular to shareholders dated 8 March, board chairperson Dr Emmanuel Fundira said migration to the VFEX will enhance the ability of African Sun to raise USD capital including foreign currency debt.

“The African Sun Board believes that migrating the company’s listing to the VFEX will bring significant benefits to both current and potential shareholders.

“Generally, listing on the VFEX will allow African Sun to gain access to a favourable exchange control regime that appeals to international investors. This regime is designed to make it easy for them to trade shares listed on the VFEX and repatriate both their capital and dividend earnings in USD.