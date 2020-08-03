Afro-House artiste Dalivaldo Starley launches fashion label

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Afro-house musician, Dalivaldo Starley (real name Darlington Ntokozo Moyo) has launched a fashion label named African Ghetto Artz as a way of promoting his music brand.

The clothing line has a wide range of products which includes African Wear for Men like blazers, Trench Coats, College Jackets and Denim Jackets with African Prints among other products.

Born and bred in Bulawayo, the artiste who relocated to Harare in search of greener pastures some years back said he was inspired to launch the label as a way of leaving an indelible mark on his brand.



“Afrikan Ghetto Artz was established in 2018,but I only started to get the clothes tailored this year. As an artiste, I wanted to have an exclusive clothing range which people could identify me with, and one that would resonatewith my art.

“I was also inspired to launch the clothing label so as to encourage other artistes to shun away from being basic where on their music videos, they’ll be donning Gucci and Versace apparel. How about we tailor our own and showcase Africa’s finest,” quizzed Dalivaldo Starley.

The 20-year-old musician-cum-designer known for songs Jamba Ngoma and Ntwana Yami said he hopes to setup a website andshop for his clothing brand if funds permit as he wants as many people to access it.

“The brand is people oriented, therefore it’s for everyone from celebrities, pastors, university students and many more.”

The musician who is signed under the Chil4ril Movement, a recording label aimed at uplifting up-and-coming artistes who are struggling to record their music due to financial problems, said his recent track, Umanu is doing well.

“This year, I released a track titled Umanu, an Afro-house/Amapiano single which was produced by Chil4Ril. It was uploaded on YouTube and it is gaining a lot of popularity, even on local radio where it is being played.”

Besides being a musician, Dalivaldo Starley who grew up in New Magwegwe before relocating to Harare’s Kuwadzana Extensionis an actor, film director and comedian.

Inspired by Mafikizolo, Kwesta, Roberto, Patoranking, Davido and Sakordie, the young musician has in the past worked with other up-and–coming artistes that include Chil4Ril, Y Star, Kingz Tha Kid, Chicker Tha Don, Zuzland Master, Loyal Beats, Flippa Kingz(Kickflip), Lil Shone, Big Dhara Zigg, Sunshine Family and DJ Smash.

He has a number of tracks that include One day, Tamba Uchizunza, Mama Makakosha, Jamba Ngoma, Ntwana Yami, Sakholisa,Ayibo (Masuhamba), She My Girl and My Love Never Die.

@mthabisi_mthire