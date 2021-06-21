Afro-trap musician, Jah Nera working on debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Up-and-coming Afro-trap musician, Jah Nera (real name Praise Nicholas Sisyakaka) is working on releasing his debut album titled Impilo Kamjida.

Before the album launch slated for August 20, Jah Nera is expected to release two singles, Without U and Nzokutshaya to hype up the album. The singles will be released on July 2 and 18 respectively.

Tracks from the Impilo Kamjida album are Impilo, Future, Uxolo, Ngikhethile, Ngakutshela and Usiko.

Eighteen-year-old Jah Nera who is from Bulawayo said as an up-and-coming artiste, he is ready to take on the music industry and make himself known.

“I started singing when I was eight years old although I took up music as a profession last year. I now want to make my mark and I’m glad that I’ve successfully managed to release two songs – Isibaya and Imali,” said Jah Nera.

He said the upcoming album will reflect on the lives of youths.

“My first album, Impilo Kamjida is set to be out by August 20 and will be available on a number of digital platforms. The album will tackle issues that affect teenagers as well as the general day-to-day life.” – @mthabisi_mthire