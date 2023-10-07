Albert Nkosana eyes national team call up

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

IT all began in the quiet town of Norton, just beyond the streets of Harare, where Albert Nkosana embarked on a football journey that would take him on an incredible ride across the country and, most recently, to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Nkosana’s journey in the world of football has transformed him into a true football journeyman, weaving his magic in various teams and leaving an indelible mark wherever he goes. As the new season dawns in his newfound home in the esteemed Swazi MTN Premier League, Nkosana’s story takes yet another fascinating turn.

His incredible journey, marked by his unwavering determination to overcome all odds, has led him to the hallowed halls of Rangers Football Club in Eswatini’s top-flight football. However, this move is not a permanent one; Nkosana has joined the ambitious Rangers team on loan, a pact set to last until the end of the year.

At 27 years old, the central defender made the leap to Rangers from his parent club, Nsingizi Hotspurs, where he holds a two-year contract. In classic Nkosana fashion, he has already made his presence felt in Shiselweni.

In a candid chat with Saturday Chronicle, Nkosana expressed his delight at feeling right at home, thanks to the warm welcome he received from his new teammates. His transition to a new club was a smooth one, with his skills and unwavering work ethic on the field speaking volumes

“I joined Rangers on loan until December and there haven’t been any challenges so far, I just fitted well into the team formation so it was easy for me to gel with my new teammates. My new teammates welcomed me nicely and are all happy with my performance,” said Nkosana.

Nkosana and Rangers have played three matches so far in the league, collecting three points after winning one and suffering two defeats. They sit in position 11 in the 14 team standings and will be back in action today against fifth placed Sea Rangers who are two points ahead of them.

With Zimbabwe back on the international football arena after FIFA lifted the suspension on ZIFA, Nkosana has his eyes set on, one day, donning the national colours and be a Warriors of note, representing his beloved country with pride. Just like every footballer, winning as many matches as possible is the goal for Nkosana at Rangers.

“My goal for the season is to market myself and keep the team’s winning ways. My biggest dream is to get a national team call up. It is very important to represent my country and it motivates me and my CV will be strong, I will fight for my country so I will continue working hard to get that call up,” said Nkosana.

From humble beginnings in Norton’s dusty streets, Nkosana has steadily climbed up the ranks of top flight football, leaving a mark wherever he goes. Standing tall and imposing, Nkosana epitomises the role of a commanding central defender.

His breakthrough to Eswatini came in February of this year where he swiftly established himself as a linchpin in the Nsingizi Hotspurs defense. The trajectory of Nkosana’s career took him from the Zimbabwean townships to various clubs across the country.

He honed his skills at United Lions in Masvingo, playing in Division One in 2017. In 2018, he moved to ZPC Munyati, once again competing in Division One. Subsequently, Nkosana’s talent caught the eye of Tenax FC, and has also been in the books of Bulawayo City and TelOne.

As Nkosana continues his remarkable rise to the top, he remains focused on his other goal of playing in Europe and building a life beyond football while providing for his family. He recently scored beyond the pitch after tying the knot with the love of his life, Talent Ngadi.

Nkosana faces the ongoing season with unwavering determination and a steadfast belief in his abilities. The challenges that lie ahead in the season will only serve to fuel his passion and desire to succeed.

