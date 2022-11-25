All set for Cimas iGo half marathon

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Watson Madenyika says all is in order ahead of the Cimas iGo half marathon set for Hillside Dams tomorrow.

“We are expecting top athletes from the country to be part of the event. In terms of preparations everything is now in order and we are raring to go,” said Madenyika.

This will be the second edition of this event.

The event seeks to promote health and wellness with emphasis also being placed on mental health issues.

Mental health is a topical matter in the country with a number of suicide issues being recorded in the country, with men also affected.