All set for Macheso show in Byo, Beitbridge

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ALICK Macheso has arrived in Bulawayo for a double show in the region that promise fireworks.

Tonight at Palace Hotel, Baba Shero, backed by his Orchestra Mberikwazvo band will perform and will be supported by DsJ Keitho, Ayaxx and Mandoza.

With anticipation of fun, the Easter Holiday promises fireworks also for the border town of Beitbridge as he heads there on Saturday night.

