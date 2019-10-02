All set for Makomo gala

02 Oct, 2019 - 00:10 0 Views
0 Comments
All set for Makomo gala Mafikizolo

The Chronicle

Tobias Mandoreba, Showbiz Correspondent

All is set for the Makomo Resources ninth anniversary celebrations to be held at the Colliery Stadium in Hwange on Friday.

The coal-mining company’s anniversary will be celebrated with a music gala that will be headlined by South Africa’s Mafikizolo and locals Alick Macheso, Killer T and Peter Moyo among others. 

Show promoter, Eusabia Rayire of Eumo Promotions, who is highly optimistic that the gala will be a huge success like previous editions, said the party will begin at 6PM. 

“All is set for this popular annual show. Music lovers should expect fireworks and a memorable evening from Zimbabwe’s top musicians like Alick Macheso, the Charambas, Killer T and Peter Moyo. 

“These household names have always spiced up the galas and this time around, we have new additions in the form of Mafikizolo and Selmor Mtukudzi who are gracing the event for the first time,” said Rayire.

Also performing are Hwange groups Pezhuba Pachena and Shantani who will be backed by Black Wizards. 

Tickets to the event have been pegged at RTGS$30.

This celebration of Makomo Resources, which has become a family event, has been lightning up Hwange town since inception in 2011. It is held to celebrate the coal mining town’s achievements. 

