All set for Money and Wealth Financial Summit 2nd edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

PREPARATIONS are at an advanced stage for the second edition of the Money and Wealth Financial Summit which is hosted by financial expert Ms Sharon Lindelwa Dube.

The event will be held on April 21 at Eland Hotel under the theme, “Stepping with intentionality and boldness.” and will be headlined by Minister of Skills Audit and Development Professor Paul Mavima.

Other speakers include the chief executive officer of United Refineries Mr Busisa Moyo who will cover Corporate Panel: Leadership and Career growth, ZB Financial Holdings executive head Mr Patrick Maseko who will cover Business Panel: Skin in the Game, Zimtrade Southern Region manager Ms Jacqueline Nyathi who will speak on Beyond Your Borders Panel: Expanding your horizons, Umguza RDC agronomist Mr Leonel Maposa who will present on All Youth Panel: Sustainable Agriculture, chairman of Vision 2030 project Mr Paul Tapiwa who will speak on Taking Responsibility for your current and future financial situation and setting financial goals and MD AT SU (Pvt) Ltd representative Mr Tanaka Muza who will talk about Business Panel: Expanding your horizon.

Other speakers include the chief executive officer of Tigzozo Media Mr Kudzai Tinango who will cover All Youth Panel: The power to educate, shape culture and perspectives, chief executive officer of HO Executors Ms Rose Dube who will cover Business Panel: Estate Planning which promotions involved determining how an individual’s assets will be preserved, managed and distributed after death. John’s Poultry director Mr Jonathan John will cover Transition from employee to business owner and Mr Bukhosi Ncube the national director of Phoenix commodities transport and logistics will cover logistics and mining.

Chief executive officer of the Financial Grind Ms Sharon Lindelwa Dube said all is set for the event.

“It’s our national vision as Zimbabwe to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030. For this vision to become a reality it requires a collective effort from different players in the economy. At The Financial Grind we are centred on bringing about financial literacy and management at various levels.

“We therefore curated an annual event called Wealth & Money, The Finance Summit, emanating from the need to normalise finance-related conversation at various levels. We have a strong belief that for one to achieve financial inclusion, growth, stability and independence it takes a collective effort from self and the influence of those around us,” said Ms Dube.

